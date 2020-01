Llamada con el alcalde Hancock sobre la violencia contra los jóvenes

Help us create a unified community-wide effort to stop the violence and better support our youth! We want to hear from you. Join me for this community conversation happening on Monday, January 27th at 6pm.

DIAL-IN: 1-302-202-1106 CODE: 960157

RSVP LINK: https://t.co/tLpUSUgc6W pic.twitter.com/Evi2hJPciz

— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 24, 2020