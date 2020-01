It is not ok to burn your trash! Yesterday we responded to the area of 7700 Weld County Road 26 where a party was burning trash. It can contaminate the air, water and the land! It is dangerous for your health and the environment. The site is being investigated today. pic.twitter.com/FGDA1jkHTR

— Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) January 29, 2020