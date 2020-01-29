Rompe el silencio Vanessa Bryant tras la muerte de su esposo e hija

(NOTICIAS YA).- Con un emotivo mensaje Vanessa Bryant rompió el silencio tras la muerte de su esposo Kobe y su hija Gigi, quienes fallecieron en un choque de helicóptero en Calabasas, California el pasado domingo.
“Mis niñas y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horroroso momento”, escribió Bryant en una fotografía de su familia publicada en Instagram.
“Gracias por todas las plegarias. Definitivamente las necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina muerte de mi adorado esposo, Kobe -el asombroso padre de nuestras hijas, y mi hermosa, dulce Gianna -una hija amorosa y sorprendente e increíble hermana”, continuó.
“También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo y compartimos su dolor íntimamente. No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro sufrimiento en este momento”, dijo Bryant, hablando sobre las 7 otras víctimas que murieron en el choque.
“Tomo consuelo en saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran profundamente amados”, escribió la madre. “Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos por tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Deseo que hubieran estado aquí por siempre. Eran nuestras hermosas bendiciones que fueron arrebatados de nosotros muy pronto”.
“No estoy segura de qué depara en nuestras vidas a partir de hoy y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos”, escribió Bryant quien estuvo casada con el basquetbolista durante 19 años. “Pero nos levantamos cada día intentando seguir adelante porque Kobe y nuestra bebé Gigi están brillando sobre nosotros para encender el camino”.
“Sólo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenerlos aquí con nosotros por siempre”, continuó Bryant agregando que la Fundación Deportiva Mamba abrió el Fondo MambaOnThree para ayudar a las otras familias afectadas en el choque.
“Muchas gracias por levantarnos con sus plegarias y por amar a Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri y a mí”, finalizó Bryant.
