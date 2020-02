Un hombre fallece tras contrabando humano en playas Imperial Beach

This morning, 1 man lost his life & another is in grave condition, after a smuggling vessel capsized near Imperial Beach. I'm saddened by this unnecessary lose of life. Heroic #USBP agents on scene preformed CPR on 2 of the 7 people from the vessel.

READ: https://t.co/XatdGKNYBX pic.twitter.com/kg75JYvkme

— Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 3, 2020