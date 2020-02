Happening Now: HCSO is on scene near Bus 83 and El Pinto Road in Sullivan City in reference to a man being shot. Medical helicopter has landed near the Benavides Elementary School. School has been placed on lock down. Deputies are searching the area for suspects. pic.twitter.com/AlKr1gtgUy

— Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) February 5, 2020