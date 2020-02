FOTOS: Árbol cae encima de casa móvil, dejando a mujer en hospital

#TECHNICAL RESCUE UPDATE: Photos show the operation PCFR Firefighters set up to free this woman. Specialized airbags were used to life the tree and roof off of the trapped woman. She was directly under the tree and was bent over by the waist. A dog was also rescued from the home. pic.twitter.com/0J0okuNsn7

— Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) February 6, 2020