Tras las rejas por robar más de 100 unidades de almacenamiento

For a slew of charges, Jason Lott, Shamiles David and Jerry Francois (all are 21), for breaking into over 100 storage units at 5330 & 5301 N Pine Hills Rd Detectives are asking the public to please check their units and call 407-254-1010 as many stolen items have not been claimed pic.twitter.com/5iXtAIDgDH

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 6, 2020