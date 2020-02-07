Cierres y Retrasos para este viernes 7 de febrero

(NOTICIAS YA).- Estos son los cierres de hoy, 7 de febrero, debido a la tormenta invernal que azota Colorado.

CDOT: Se esperan retrasos y cierres en carreteras hacia las montañas

Adams Co. Government Offices Abren a las 9:30am

Adams County District 12 Abren 2 horas tarde

Adams County District 14 Schools Cerradas

Annunciation Catholic School Cerrada

Arapahoe County Government Offices Opens at 930a

Arapahoe Library District Opening 2 hours late

Arrupe Jesuit High School Cerrada

Aspen Park Montessori Cerrada

Augustana Early Learning Center Cerrad

Auraria Campus – CCD – MSUD – CUDenver Opening at 9a

Aurora Mental Health Center Opening 2 hours late

Aurora Public Schools Cerradas

Ave Maria Catholic School Cerrada

Bearly Tawl Daycare Center Cerrada

Bishop Machebeuf High School Cerrada

Bright Beginnings Learning Center Cerrada

Byers School District 32J Cerradas

Calvary Chapel Aurora Cerrada

Calvary Christian Academy Cerrada

Castle Rock Senior Center Cerradas

Cedarwood Christian Academy Cerrada

Cherry Creek School District Cerradas

Cherry Hills Christian School Cerradas

Childrens Museum Abre dos horas tarde

Clayton Early Learning Cerrada

Clear Creek School District Cerradas

Colorado Academy Cerrada

Colorado Early Colleges (Parker) Cerrada

Colorado High School Charter GES Cerrada

Colorado High School Charter Osage Cerrada

Colorado Skies Academy Cerrada

Colorado State Government Offices Opening 2 hours late

Community College of Denver- Auraria Opening at 9a

Community College of Denver- Adv Manufac Abre a las 9am

Community College of Denver- Lowry Opening at 930a

Community Leadership Academy/Victory Pre Cerradas

Compositive Primary Cerrada

Credit Union of Colorado Abre dos horas tarde

Crown Pointe Academy Cerradas

CU South Denver Abre a las 9am

CWEE Cerrada

Denver Academy Cerrada

Denver Christian Schools Cerradas

Denver Cooperative Preschool Cerrada

Denver Public Schools Cerradas

Douglas County Libraries Abre una hora tarde

Douglas County School District Cerradas

Englewood School District Cerradas

Evergreen Country Day School Cerrada

Faith Christian Academy Cerrada

Front Range Christian School Cerrada

Gilpin County Offices Opening at 9a

Girls Inc. Cerrada

Global Village Academy Aurora Cerrada

Global Village Academy Douglas County Cerrada

Global Village Academy Northglenn Cerrada

Graland Country Day School Cerrada

Guardian Angels Catholic School Cerrada

Highpointe Center Cerrada

Holy Cross Lutheran Preschool Cerrada

Holy Family High School Cerrada

Humanex Academy Cerradas

Iliff School of Theology Abre dos horas tarde

Jefferson County Government Abre dos horas tarde

Jefferson County Schools Cerrada

Johnson & Wales University Cerrada

Kidoodles Childcare Cerradas

Lake County District RE-1 Cerradas

Laradon School and Day Services Cerradas

Larks Preschool Cerrada

Littleton Public Schools Cerradas

Lotus School for Excellence – Aurora Cerrada

Lutheran High School Cerradas

Mapleton Adams County District 1 Cerradas

Mile High Academy Cerrada

Montessori School of Denver Cerrada

Mullen High School Open at 930a

Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School Cerrada

Paul Mitchell School Cerradas

Peak Center of Excellence — Littleton Cerrada

Pickens Technical College Cerrada

Pinnacle Charter High School Cerrada

Pinnacle Charter School K-8 Cerradas

Platte Canyon Schools Cerradas

Prestige Preschool Academy of Meridian Cerrada

Red Rocks Comm College Abre a las 10 am

Red Rocks Comm College Arvada Abre a las 10 am

Regis Jesuit High School Cerrada

Regis University Open at 10a

Ricardo Flores Magon Academy Cerrada

Ricks Center for Gifted Children Cerrada

Roaring Fork School District Cerrada

Rocky Mountain Lutheran H.S. Cerrada

Rocky Vista University Abre dos horas tarde

Sheridan School District No. 2 Cerradas

Shrine Of St. Anne K-8 Cerradas

Spartan College Abre dos horas tarde

St. Catherine of Siena Cerradas

St. Francis De Sales School P8 Cerradas

St. Rose of Lima School Cerrada

St. Therese Catholic School Cerrada

STEM School Highlands Ranch Cerrada

Stepping Stones Learning Center Cerrada

Strasburg Schools 31J Cerradas

Summit County School District Cerradas

Tri-County Health Department Open at 10a

University of Denver Opening at 10a

Valor Christian High School Abre 1 hora tarde

Washington Park UMC Preschool Cerrada

Westminster Public Schools Cerradas

Wonder Academy Cerrada