Cierres y Retrasos para este viernes 7 de febrero

(NOTICIAS YA).- Estos son los cierres de hoy, 7 de febrero, debido a la tormenta invernal que azota Colorado.
CDOT: Se esperan retrasos y cierres en carreteras hacia las montañas
Adams Co. Government Offices Abren a las 9:30am
Adams County District 12 Abren 2 horas tarde
Adams County District 14 Schools Cerradas
Annunciation Catholic School Cerrada
Arapahoe County Government Offices Opens at 930a
Arapahoe Library District Opening 2 hours late
Arrupe Jesuit High School Cerrada
Aspen Park Montessori Cerrada
Augustana Early Learning Center Cerrad
Auraria Campus – CCD – MSUD – CUDenver Opening at 9a
Aurora Mental Health Center Opening 2 hours late
Aurora Public Schools Cerradas
Ave Maria Catholic School Cerrada
Bearly Tawl Daycare Center Cerrada
Bishop Machebeuf High School Cerrada
Bright Beginnings Learning Center Cerrada
Byers School District 32J Cerradas
Calvary Chapel Aurora Cerrada
Calvary Christian Academy Cerrada
Castle Rock Senior Center Cerradas
Cedarwood Christian Academy Cerrada
Cherry Creek School District Cerradas
Cherry Hills Christian School Cerradas
Childrens Museum Abre dos horas tarde
Clayton Early Learning Cerrada
Clear Creek School District Cerradas
Colorado Academy Cerrada
Colorado Early Colleges (Parker) Cerrada
Colorado High School Charter GES Cerrada
Colorado High School Charter Osage Cerrada
Colorado Skies Academy Cerrada
Colorado State Government Offices Opening 2 hours late
Community College of Denver- Auraria Opening at 9a
Community College of Denver- Adv Manufac Abre a las 9am
Community College of Denver- Lowry Opening at 930a
Community Leadership Academy/Victory Pre Cerradas
Compositive Primary Cerrada
Credit Union of Colorado Abre dos horas tarde
Crown Pointe Academy Cerradas
CU South Denver Abre a las 9am
CWEE Cerrada
Denver Academy Cerrada
Denver Christian Schools Cerradas
Denver Cooperative Preschool Cerrada
Denver Public Schools Cerradas
Douglas County Libraries Abre una hora tarde
Douglas County School District Cerradas
Englewood School District Cerradas
Evergreen Country Day School Cerrada
Faith Christian Academy Cerrada
Front Range Christian School Cerrada
Gilpin County Offices Opening at 9a
Girls Inc. Cerrada
Global Village Academy Aurora Cerrada
Global Village Academy Douglas County Cerrada
Global Village Academy Northglenn Cerrada
Graland Country Day School Cerrada
Guardian Angels Catholic School Cerrada
Highpointe Center Cerrada
Holy Cross Lutheran Preschool Cerrada
Holy Family High School Cerrada
Humanex Academy Cerradas
Iliff School of Theology Abre dos horas tarde
Jefferson County Government Abre dos horas tarde
Jefferson County Schools Cerrada
Johnson & Wales University Cerrada
Kidoodles Childcare Cerradas
Lake County District RE-1 Cerradas
Laradon School and Day Services Cerradas
Larks Preschool Cerrada
Littleton Public Schools Cerradas
Lotus School for Excellence – Aurora Cerrada
Lutheran High School Cerradas
Mapleton Adams County District 1 Cerradas
Mile High Academy Cerrada
Montessori School of Denver Cerrada
Mullen High School Open at 930a
Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School Cerrada
Paul Mitchell School Cerradas
Peak Center of Excellence — Littleton Cerrada
Pickens Technical College Cerrada
Pinnacle Charter High School Cerrada
Pinnacle Charter School K-8 Cerradas
Platte Canyon Schools Cerradas
Prestige Preschool Academy of Meridian Cerrada
Red Rocks Comm College Abre a las 10 am
Red Rocks Comm College Arvada Abre a las 10 am
Regis Jesuit High School Cerrada
Regis University Open at 10a
Ricardo Flores Magon Academy Cerrada
Ricks Center for Gifted Children Cerrada
Roaring Fork School District Cerrada
Rocky Mountain Lutheran H.S. Cerrada
Rocky Vista University Abre dos horas tarde
Sheridan School District No. 2 Cerradas
Shrine Of St. Anne K-8 Cerradas
Spartan College Abre dos horas tarde
St. Catherine of Siena Cerradas
St. Francis De Sales School P8 Cerradas
St. Rose of Lima School Cerrada
St. Therese Catholic School Cerrada
STEM School Highlands Ranch Cerrada
Stepping Stones Learning Center Cerrada
Strasburg Schools 31J Cerradas
Summit County School District Cerradas
Tri-County Health Department Open at 10a
University of Denver Opening at 10a
Valor Christian High School Abre 1 hora tarde
Washington Park UMC Preschool Cerrada
Westminster Public Schools Cerradas
Wonder Academy Cerrada