Mujeres reportan lesiones y pérdida de cabello por productos DevaCurl

(NOTICIAS YA).- Varias mujeres reportaron que han sufrido lesiones en el cuero cabelludo como irritación, comezón y caspa, así como pérdida de cabello luego de que usaron productos de la popular marca DevaCurl.
La compañía indicó que están investigando las denuncias y haciendo pruebas en sus productos, aunque aseguran que siguen siendo seguros de usar. Pero las denuncias contra la popular marca famosa en Instagram han seguido circulando en redes sociales.
A través de un grupo de Facebook creado por la estilista de Florida Stephanie Mero, muchas consumidoras han señalado los problemas que han sufrido por los productos desde agosto de 2019.
De acuerdo con muchas mujeres del grupo, además de las complicaciones mencionadas, los productos causaron que sus rizos perdieran definición y su cabello se sentía seco. También compartieron fotografías mostrando las lesiones de su cuero cabelludo.
Sharing to help me heal and to help others who may be hurt by these products. I have experienced major hairloss, chemically damaged hair and scalp pain from @devacurl products. I am not alone. There are many others. I want to be strong, but honestly right now I’m just tears. Praying for my hair to come back, and that I don’t have to cut it all off. Lots of hats and head wraps in my future. Trying to remember I am more then hair…. #devacurl #devacurlhairloss #hairloss #curlyhair #recalldevacurl
“Nosotros no especulamos sobre por qué algunas personas están atribuyendo sus problemas con sus rizos a nuestros productos”, dijo DevaCurl en un comunicado. “Nuestras fórmulas están sujetas a pruebas rigurosas y completas”.
Muchas de las quejas llegaron luego de que la youtuber Ayesha Malik publicó un video llamado “¿Por qué dejé de usar DevaCurl?”, el cual ha tenido más de 1 millón de vistas.
En el video Malik dice que por mucho tiempo DevaCurl fue su marca favorita de cuidado para el cabello, pero en 2018 empezó a notar un cambio. Su cabello comenzó a caerse y su cuero cabelludo sufrió de irritación.
Desde entonces muchas mujeres han dicho que dejaron de usar los productos de DevaCurl completamente, con la esperanza de recuperar la textura y fortaleza de su cabello. Aunque aún es posible que la empresa sea sujeta a una demanda colectiva.
These photos are pretty embarrassing but I’m sharing them because I’m hoping that if any of you use devacurl you will see this and stop using their products immediately! Photos from top left going counter clockwise: my hair in October 2018, prior to using devacurl products. The next two photos show my hair loss and scalp since using devacurl products for the last year, the products I used, and my hair now after discontinuing use of DC. I have lost probably about 1/3 of my density. I’ve always had very fine hair but I always had a ton of it. About a month or two after starting to use these products in early 2019 I began noticing significant hair loss. I blamed it on hormones since I had my second baby in 2018. I just figured it was post partum hair loss. But this was different. Instead of just noticing a bit of thinness in the front which is pretty typical for post partum hair loss, I had handfuls of hair coming out each time I showered. I would literally be able to just lightly pull on my hair in the shower and several strands would just fall out. I couldn’t figure out why I was losing so much hair, and unlike with my first baby when my hair grew back very quickly, it wasn’t growing back. I did not suspect the products I was using at the time because if you use devacurl, you know this brand is supposed to be the best of the best for curly hair. It’s very expensive and a lot of people in the curly community raves about these products. So why would I suspect devacurl? I also cut my hair twice because it was so thin and stringy that it looked terrible long. I went to devacurl certified salons to have my hair cut, where they also used devacurl products in my hair. In December 2019 I ran out of the shampoo and gel and I repurchased these at Ulta. Shortly after, my scalp started flaking, burning, itching and developing little red bumps. I could not figure out what was going on, I hadn’t changed any products, I just bought more of the same thing. (See comments below) #recalldevacurl #devacurl #devacurlhairloss #devacurlclassactionlawsuit
