Mujeres reportan lesiones y pérdida de cabello por productos DevaCurl

Sharing to help me heal and to help others who may be hurt by these products. I have experienced major hairloss, chemically damaged hair and scalp pain from @devacurl products. I am not alone. There are many others. I want to be strong, but honestly right now I’m just tears. Praying for my hair to come back, and that I don’t have to cut it all off. Lots of hats and head wraps in my future. Trying to remember I am more then hair…. #devacurl #devacurlhairloss #hairloss #curlyhair #recalldevacurl