Cuatro personas transportadas a hospitales después de tiroteo en Aurora

#APDAlert Officers on scene of a shooting at 397 S. Potomac.

2 people have been shot and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

2 people have been detained.

PIO on scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/86o8yBKkli

— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️ (@AuroraPD) February 10, 2020