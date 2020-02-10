FOTOS: Los mejores momentos de los Oscar 2020

(NOTICIAS YA).- La entrega número 92 de los Oscar estuvo cargada de emociones y hasta discursos en contra de la actual administración de Donald Trump. Te dejamos los mejores momentos en fotos.

A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite” – GANADOR

“1917”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – GANADORA

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – GANADOR

PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

South Korea, “Parasite” – GANADOR

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTAL (CORTOMETRAJE)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” – GANADOR

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTAL

“American Factory” – GANADOR

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The Cave”

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” – GANADOR

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” – GANADOR

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” – GANADOR

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” – GANADOR

“Knives Out”

“1917”

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – GANADOR

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” – GANADORA

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” – GANADOR

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – GANADOR

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

FOTOGRAFÍA

“1917” – GANADOR

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Little Women” – GANADOR

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari” – GANADOR

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Joker”

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“1917” – GANADOR

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love” – GANADOR

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

CORTOMETRAJE

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window” – GANADOR

“Saria”

“A Sister”

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir – GANADOR

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

EFECTOS VISUALES

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“1917” – GANADOR

EDICIÓN

“The Irishman”

“Ford v Ferrari” – GANADOR

“Parasite”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

“Bombshell” – GANADOR

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”