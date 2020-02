Janet Jackson anuncia nuevo tour con fechas en San Diego

Hey U Guys!

I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled “Black Diamond.” I’m so excited to share this new era with you.

My artist pre-sale starts Feb. 11! Sign-up for my mailing list on https://t.co/T2vZWyvQma 😘 pic.twitter.com/YZHIhAOVEK

— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 10, 2020