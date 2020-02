Petco celebra el amor invirtiendo $500,000 en refugios de animales

Thank you to @petcofoundation for surprising our staff today with lunch, BOB’s Shoes and a lifesaving grant of $250,000 for San Diego Humane Society! Petco Foundation has been by our side saving lives for 21 years and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership. pic.twitter.com/lqyRmzYyo8

— San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 13, 2020