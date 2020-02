El Tiempo: Nieve en área metropolitana desde hora pico y hasta el martes

Light snow continues in the high country with patchy blowing snow. Snow showers developing late evening with 2”-5” across the foothills/ Palmer Divide. Up to 2” across the urban corridor/ eastern plains. Tonight's snow accumulation could impact Tuesday's morning commute. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ECD3VfkVzw

— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 17, 2020