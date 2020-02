Buscan a bebé que desapareció en diciembre y apenas lo reportaron

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.

If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020