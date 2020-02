Trabajador vivo de milagro tras caer de 40 pies de altura en Lakewood

Our technical rescue crew this afternoon, at a construction site near Quincy & Pierce. A worker fell about 40 ft. into an elevator shaft, was stabilized by firefighters, lifted up & out with a rope system & on-site crane. Worker transported with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/T71jvBUEDA

— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 20, 2020