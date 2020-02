Oficina del Alguacil continúa la búsqueda del menor Gannon Stauch

We remain steadfast and hopeful. Our investigation is progressing. We have received 675 Tips to date. If you have any credible information please either call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com. #FindGannon #GannonStauch #Missing #Hopeful pic.twitter.com/hSZq7E8fbC

— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 19, 2020