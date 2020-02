Adolescente desaparecida en South Bay desde el lunes

Please help us find a missing juvenile, Isis Desser. She is 15y/o, 5’4”, 169lbs. Last seen 2/17 near Home Depot on Eastlake Pkwy wearing a black tube top, dark blue jeans with front tears, black&white vans sneakers. Contact CVPD 619-691-5151 with any info. #StaySafeChulaVista pic.twitter.com/FzoCUrSrHy

— Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) February 21, 2020