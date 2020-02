Arrestan 8 hombres en contrabando marítimo en San Diego

#USBP agents responded to 2 maritime smuggling events in the last 24hrs. 5 Mexicans & 3 Yemenis were arrested near Coronado & at least 10 others got away near Torrey Pines SB. If you see something, say something! SD agents are responsible for over 100 miles of CA coastline. pic.twitter.com/xcMK42S7jY

— Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 21, 2020