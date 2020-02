Otorgan reconocimiento a bombero de Mission por su labor en Australia

What an honor to see our hometown hero Rey Navarro recognized tonight. He’s the only firefighter chosen from TX to battle the bush fires 🔥 in Australia 🇦🇺. Rey’s a product of our Boys & Girls Club of Mission. In fact that was his 1st job!! #MissionProud👨🏽‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/Jv60x4WmMR

— Dr. Armando O'Caña (@MayorOcana) February 21, 2020