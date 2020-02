Encuentran a pareja de CA que desapareció en excursión hace 1 semana

RECOVERY TIME! 💪❤️️ Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin are in great spirits after they were rescued earlier today. They want to thank everyone who has kept them in their thoughts.

What we know: https://t.co/D2qrh9t5Cf pic.twitter.com/HtnppG9O7N

— KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 23, 2020