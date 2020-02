Cierre de ruta estatal 56 por nuevo puente en San Diego

All lanes on EB SR-56 at Carmel Valley Road will close tonight and Wednesday from 10pm to 5am, and on Thursday from 10pm to 1am for the construction of the Torrey Meadows Bridge. https://t.co/djbQkoVpy2 pic.twitter.com/jN9OfhYJZF

— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 18, 2020