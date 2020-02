Evita las prisas y vota antes del 3 de marzo en San Diego

Voting early means you get your I Voted sticker before everyone else! Vote early at the Registrar's office or one of four Satellite Voting Locations that open tomorrow morning.https://t.co/K0kTKQDFVz

(#22 in a series: Ramona Mainstage Theater) pic.twitter.com/rDRU6EbJdS

— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) February 28, 2020