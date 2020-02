Exigen detener flujo de aguas negras de Tijuana a San Diego

Thx you Asm & future City of #SanDiego Mayor @ToddGloria for giving us a legislative update last night! It was great to learn about the $35 mill you're working to secure to fight #TijuanaRiver ☣️ and your efforts to shut down #puppymills in the #Southbay 🌊🐶 💖#ImperialBeach pic.twitter.com/aW50PqOIpr

— Paloma Aguirre (@paloma4ib) February 20, 2020