Emiten alerta invernal para el condado de San Diego

With snow levels currently at ~5,000 ft (& dropping), snow is starting to sticking to roads in the San Bernardino Mountains (Running Springs pictured).

Chain restrictions are starting to pop up. Remember – you can view the latest road conditions at https://t.co/6fKX7YyGlK pic.twitter.com/5jNZK3vENb

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 1, 2020