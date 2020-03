Cierre de carretera Interestatal 5 por construcción en San Diego

#MidCoastUpdate: UPDATE: Due to forecast rain, full closures of NB I-5 lanes postponed & rescheduled for 3/2– 3/5, between SR 52 and La Jolla Village Dr. as crews remove falsework from the Trolley bridge. Closure hours are 9:30p-5a each night. https://t.co/AKeI7wg89g pic.twitter.com/j9Yn1cgjkj

— Mid-Coast Trolley (@MidCoastTrolley) March 1, 2020