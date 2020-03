Colorado anuncia el primer posible caso de coronavirus en el estado

#BREAKING: We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.

We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/D75zji8RBx

— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 5, 2020