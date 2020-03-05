Turistas disfrutan mientras jaguares nadan encadenados en México

View this post on Instagram

@natgeo photo by @stevewinterphoto 📸 JetSki drivers and their tourists get ready to dive with 2 tame jaguars 🐆 in #cancun Mexico. People need to know more about the trade and selfie industry with big cats. From Thailand to South Africa, big cats often represent the face of the wildlife trade. If you see your friends or family partaking in activities like in this picture or petting cubs let them know that such businesses are often linked to breeding programs, illegal trade in body parts and cubs. Check out my @natgeo story on captive tigers 🐅 in the USA in the December issue of he magazine (link in bio) to learn more 🦁🙏 . . . . . #cubpetting #wildlifeselfies #selfie #wildlifetrade #animalcruelty #jaguar #stopthetrade #wild