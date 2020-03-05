Turistas disfrutan mientras jaguares nadan encadenados en México

(NOTICIAS YA).- Un fotoperiodista de la revista National Geographic utilizó las redes para denunciar el maltrato de unos jaguares domesticados en Cancún, México.
Steve Winter publicó las fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram y denunció que es muy común la práctica por agencias turisticas. El texto lee:
“La gente necesita saber más sobre el comercio y la industria del autoconsumo con los grandes felinos. Desde Tailandia hasta Sudáfrica, los grandes felinos a menudo representan la cara del comercio de vida silvestre”, resaltó.
En la foto se aprecia a un felino nadando encadenado como parte de una atracción turística en la costa mexicana, donde los visitantes podrán bucear con el animal. En otra, dos jaguares posan encadenados en un barco de la misma playa.
View this post on Instagram
@natgeo photo by @stevewinterphoto 📸 JetSki drivers and their tourists get ready to dive with 2 tame jaguars 🐆 in #cancun Mexico. People need to know more about the trade and selfie industry with big cats. From Thailand to South Africa, big cats often represent the face of the wildlife trade. If you see your friends or family partaking in activities like in this picture or petting cubs let them know that such businesses are often linked to breeding programs, illegal trade in body parts and cubs. Check out my @natgeo story on captive tigers 🐅 in the USA in the December issue of he magazine (link in bio) to learn more 🦁🙏 . . . . . #cubpetting #wildlifeselfies #selfie #wildlifetrade #animalcruelty #jaguar #stopthetrade #wild
El fotógrafo continúa en otra publicación:
“Las prácticas de explotación de la vida silvestre como esta son comunes en todo el mundo y es importante que estemos atentos a las operaciones turísticas dudosas que promueven la venta de animales. Esto debe parar y es nuestra responsabilidad como turistas no tomar fotos con los animales”, escribió Winter.
Las publicaciones cuentan con más de 37 mil ‘me gusta’ cada una y mil comentarios en la plataforma de Instagram y forman parte de una pieza sobre tigres y felinos captivos en Estados Unidos que salió el pasado diciembre en la renombrada revista.
View this post on Instagram
@natgeo photo by @stevewinterphoto Two jaguars sit chained in a boat in Cancun, Mexico. Wildlife exploitation practices like this are common around the world and it is important for us to be on the lookout for dodgy tourism operations that promote animal selfies! This must stop and it is our responsibility as tourists to not engage in taking pictures with animals. I always ask myself why we do this? It may be a seemingly cool thing to do (take a selfie with a tiger or a leopard or elephant) but there is so much pain, trauma and animal abuse that goes into keeping these animals human friendly. Big cats did not evolve to be "friends" with people, to be cuddled and to be cuddled and touched. My new story with @sharon.guynup shows how captive tigers are being exploited across the USA and selfies with tigers are leading to more and more cubs being bred in facilities in places like Florida and Texas. Please be on the lookout for animal photo tourism operations in the USA and abroad (especially in South Africa) and know that there is a very high likelihood that the laces offering you big cat selfies are linked to dubious breeding operations and even commercial trophy hunting operations. Join hands with me in the fight against this malpractice! . . . . . #jaguar #animalselfie #stopanimalselfies #noanimalselfies #wildlifecruelty #animalcruelty #stopwildlifecrime
