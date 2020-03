Cachorro y llama: finalistas del Cadbury Easter Bunny Contest

View this post on Instagram

Meet Conswala. This whimsical and quirky llama comes to us from York Springs, PA. Born a wall-flower, Conswala has transformed into an attention-grabber, welcoming hundreds of visitors to meet her in-person at her farm. She enjoys spending pasture time with her best llama friends and visiting elderly in senior centers, where her demeanor helps others feel calm and joyful. #cadburybunnytryouts #contest Visit the link in bio for official rules.