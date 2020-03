Miles de estudiantes protestan por recortes de maestros en San Diego

San Ysidro High School student walk-out Friday March 6th 2020 in protest against Sweetwater Union High School District's potential cuts to over 200 employees, teachers, counselors & cuts to learning centers & libraries.#PutStudentsFirst #CutFromTheTop #SanYsidro pic.twitter.com/5e2FjoZVlV

— Tomás Perez (@TomasPerezSD) February 29, 2020