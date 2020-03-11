Tom Hanks confirmó que él y Rita Wilson tienen Coronavirus
(FOTO: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
(FOTO: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(NOTICIAS YA).- Tom Hanks confirmó a través de Instagram que él y Rita Wilson resultaron positivos a Coronavirus, luego de que el matrimonio de actores comenzó a experimentar síntomas estando en Australia. 

De acuerdo con Hanks ambos comenzaron a sentir algunos síntomas similares a un resfriado. “Rita tenía escalofríos que iban y venían. También ligeras fiebres. Para hacer las cosas bien, como se necesita en el mundo hoy, fuimos analizados por Coronavirus y resultamos positivos”. 

Hanks anunció que ambos permanecerán en aislamiento y observación por el tiempo que sea necesario, siguiendo los lineamientos de las autoridades de salud. 







