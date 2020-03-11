Tom Hanks confirmó que él y Rita Wilson tienen Coronavirus

(NOTICIAS YA).- Tom Hanks confirmó a través de Instagram que él y Rita Wilson resultaron positivos a Coronavirus, luego de que el matrimonio de actores comenzó a experimentar síntomas estando en Australia.
De acuerdo con Hanks ambos comenzaron a sentir algunos síntomas similares a un resfriado. “Rita tenía escalofríos que iban y venían. También ligeras fiebres. Para hacer las cosas bien, como se necesita en el mundo hoy, fuimos analizados por Coronavirus y resultamos positivos”.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Hanks anunció que ambos permanecerán en aislamiento y observación por el tiempo que sea necesario, siguiendo los lineamientos de las autoridades de salud.