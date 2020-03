Agentes decomisan mas de 100 mil dólares de heroína en Temecula

USBP agents continue to seize an increasing amount of dangerous drugs, keeping them out of your neighborhoods and communities.

Seized so far this fiscal year:

▫️ Cocaine: 6,564 lbs

▫️ Methamphetamine: 6,573 lbs

▫️ Heroin: 298 lbs

▫️ Fentanyl: 239 lbs

▫️ Marijuana: 119,077 lbs pic.twitter.com/zNaeVmxWlt

— Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) March 11, 2020