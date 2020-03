Museo de fotografías en San Diego permanecerá abierto al público

MOPA is Open: The Museum Welcomes You. For the latest, visit https://t.co/ebk0x9uPOf

"It is in times like these that we must remain aware and knowledgeable." –Deborah Klochko, chief curator and executive director at the Museum of Photographic Arts. pic.twitter.com/IDxPlSnoZX

— MOPA (@MOPASD) March 12, 2020