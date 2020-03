Chula Vista suspende temporalmente todas sus operaciones por coronavirus

#ChulaVista COVID-19 update: City Operations temporarily closed March 16 & 17, including all parks, offices & public counters. Police Dept lobby is temporarily closed March 16 – 20. All libraries and recreation centers – including programming & camps – are closed until April 5. pic.twitter.com/gh3k8g1C0j

— City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) March 16, 2020