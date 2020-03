Cierran diferentes lugares en National City por coronavirus

Starting TODAY Monday, March 16, #NationalCity City Hall & MLK has limited access to the public. We are encouraging the public to call ahead & schedule an appointment. City Hall (619) 336-4241, Section 8 & Housing (619) 336-4254 https://t.co/DdJ6UphhMV pic.twitter.com/eI8Y88LqmT

— National City (@CityOfNatlCity) March 16, 2020