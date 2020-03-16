Distribución de comidas para niños sin costo en escuelas de San Diego

District leadership joining our Food Services team and partners @FeedingSanDiego & @SDFoodBank in distributing fresh food to families at Clark Middle School right now, one of several meal distribution sites set up across the city. #BetterSD https://t.co/8gxfxvdlLg pic.twitter.com/UBwYs3O7NT

