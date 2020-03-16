Distribución de comidas para niños sin costo en escuelas de San Diego
Distribución de comidas para niños sin costo en escuelas de San Diego

Distribución de comidas para niños sin costo en escuelas de San Diego

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los Servicios Unificados de Alimentos y Nutrición de San Diego llevarán a cabo una distribución de comidas preparadas sin costo, a partir del lunes 16 de marzo en varios lugares.

Los niños deberán estar presentes para recibir comidas, y cada niño de 18 años o menos puede tomar un almuerzo y un desayuno para el día siguiente.

Las ubicaciones siguientes estarán disponibles de 11:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.:

Distrito de Carlsbad  

  • Jefferson Elementary School-3743 Jefferson St.

Distrito Escolar Grossmont  

  • Juvenile Court and Community Schools
  • Innovations (Norte)-450 Melrose Drive
  • 37ECB (Metro)-3720 El Cajon Blvd
  • SCREC (Sur)-800 National City Blvd
  • La Mesa (Este)-8374 Hercules St.

Escuelas La Mesa-Spring Valley 

  • La Mesa Arts Academy-4200 Parks Ave.
  • Parkway Middle School-9009 Park Plaza Drive
  • Spring Valley Academy-3900 Conrad Drive
  • STEAM Academy-1001 Leland St.

Distrito Escolar Oceanside  

  • Oceanside High School-1 Pirates Cove Way
  • El Camino High School-400 Rancho del Oro Drive
  • Mission Elementary-2100 Mission Ave.
  • Libby Elementary-423 W. Redondo Drive

Distrito Escolar Poway  

  • Los Penasquitos Elementary School-14125 Cuca St.
  • Midland Elementary School-13910 Midland Rd.
  • Pomerado Elementary School-12321 9th St.
  • Valley Elementary School-13000 Bowron Rd. #5799
  • Meadowbrook Middle School-12320 Meadowbrook Lane
  • Mt. Carmel High School-9550 Carmel Mountain Rd.
  • Poway High School-15500 Espola Rd.
  • Westview High School-13500 Camino del Sur

Distrito Escolar San Diego 

  • Clark Middle-4388 Thorn St.
  • Cherokee Point Elementary-3735 38th St.
  • Sherman Elementary-301 22nd St.
  • Zamorano Elementary-2655 Casey St.
  • Kearny High-1954 Komet Way
  • O’Farrell Charter-6130 Skyline Drive
  • Walker Elementary-245 Hillery Drive
  • Farb Middle-880 La Cuenta Drive

Distrito Escolar San Ysidro 

  • La Miranda Elementary School-222 Avenida De La Madrid
  • San Ysidro Middle School-4345 Otay Mesa Rd.
  • Willow Elementary School-226 Willow Rd.

Distrito Escolar Vista 

  • Roosevelt Middle School-850 Sagewood Drive
  • Vista High School-1 Panther Way
  • Grapevine Elementary-630 Grapevine Rd.
  • Rancho Buena Vista High School-1601 Longhorn Drive
  • Foothill Oak Elementary-1370 Oak Drive
  • Boys and Girl Club of Vista-410 W California Ave.






Queremos saber qué está pasando en tu ciudad

Compártelo, es fácil

Sube tu contenido aqui