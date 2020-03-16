Distribución de comidas para niños sin costo en escuelas de San Diego

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los Servicios Unificados de Alimentos y Nutrición de San Diego llevarán a cabo una distribución de comidas preparadas sin costo, a partir del lunes 16 de marzo en varios lugares.
Los niños deberán estar presentes para recibir comidas, y cada niño de 18 años o menos puede tomar un almuerzo y un desayuno para el día siguiente.
Las ubicaciones siguientes estarán disponibles de 11:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.:
Distrito de Carlsbad
- Jefferson Elementary School-3743 Jefferson St.
Distrito Escolar Grossmont
- Juvenile Court and Community Schools
- Innovations (Norte)-450 Melrose Drive
- 37ECB (Metro)-3720 El Cajon Blvd
- SCREC (Sur)-800 National City Blvd
- La Mesa (Este)-8374 Hercules St.
Escuelas La Mesa-Spring Valley
- La Mesa Arts Academy-4200 Parks Ave.
- Parkway Middle School-9009 Park Plaza Drive
- Spring Valley Academy-3900 Conrad Drive
- STEAM Academy-1001 Leland St.
Distrito Escolar Oceanside
- Oceanside High School-1 Pirates Cove Way
- El Camino High School-400 Rancho del Oro Drive
- Mission Elementary-2100 Mission Ave.
- Libby Elementary-423 W. Redondo Drive
Distrito Escolar Poway
- Los Penasquitos Elementary School-14125 Cuca St.
- Midland Elementary School-13910 Midland Rd.
- Pomerado Elementary School-12321 9th St.
- Valley Elementary School-13000 Bowron Rd. #5799
- Meadowbrook Middle School-12320 Meadowbrook Lane
- Mt. Carmel High School-9550 Carmel Mountain Rd.
- Poway High School-15500 Espola Rd.
- Westview High School-13500 Camino del Sur
Distrito Escolar San Diego
- Clark Middle-4388 Thorn St.
- Cherokee Point Elementary-3735 38th St.
- Sherman Elementary-301 22nd St.
- Zamorano Elementary-2655 Casey St.
- Kearny High-1954 Komet Way
- O’Farrell Charter-6130 Skyline Drive
- Walker Elementary-245 Hillery Drive
- Farb Middle-880 La Cuenta Drive
Distrito Escolar San Ysidro
- La Miranda Elementary School-222 Avenida De La Madrid
- San Ysidro Middle School-4345 Otay Mesa Rd.
- Willow Elementary School-226 Willow Rd.
Distrito Escolar Vista
- Roosevelt Middle School-850 Sagewood Drive
- Vista High School-1 Panther Way
- Grapevine Elementary-630 Grapevine Rd.
- Rancho Buena Vista High School-1601 Longhorn Drive
- Foothill Oak Elementary-1370 Oak Drive
- Boys and Girl Club of Vista-410 W California Ave.