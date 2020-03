Anuncian suspensión temporal de trámites para SENTRI por coronavirus

CBP is temporarily suspending operations at Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers from March 19 until at least May 1, 2020, to minimize the exposure of CBP personnel and the public to COVID-19. Enrollment on Arrival will remain operational. Details: https://t.co/9T4JAocfsX pic.twitter.com/xrCBKYNkCN

— CBP (@CBP) March 18, 2020