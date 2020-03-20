¡Es oficial! Tom Brady firma con los Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(NOTICIAS YA).-TAMPA, Fla. – Es oficial: Tom Brady es el quarterback titular de los Tampa Bay Buccaneers. El equipo tuiteó hoy viernes las noticias, que habían sido reportadas por varios medios a principios de esta semana.

Brady ganó seis Super Bowls con los New England Patriots en sus 20 años de carrera.

 

