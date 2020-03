¿Cuántos empleados serán afectados en San Diego tras pandemia?

The economic consequences of COVID19 will be more severe for certain groups of workers. We've released a report to explain the drivers of these job losses, as well as which occupations, businesses & workers are most likely to be impacted in the short term: https://t.co/OJK8VgDtHR pic.twitter.com/4m8wU4li3c

— Workforce Partnership (@sdworkforce) March 24, 2020