FOTO: Instalan camas para personas sin hogar en San Diego tras pandemia

Expanding our capacity to shelter and keep vulnerable San Diegans safe during this crisis is critical. Utilizing parts of the @SDConventionCtr and the entirety of Golden Hall will save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/lFy55uWUtt pic.twitter.com/WgxDBjSzQu

— Christopher Ward (@ChrisWardD3) March 23, 2020