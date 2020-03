FOTOS: Anciana de 90 años celebra su recuperación total del coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: Doctors informed our family that after a series of tests, the final test came back negative and Geneva is officially "coronavirus free." She will be home in the next 3-4 days where she'll be in quarantine with her family, until told otherwise by doctor's. In Geneva’s words, “This is a gift from God, his work is not done with me just yet!” . . She’s being called “The Nation’s Grandma” and “The Face of the Fight” and we couldn’t be more proud of you Geneva the Great! . . Photos are Geneva hugging her daughter’s Cami and Barbara. . . #sobbing #happytears #genevawood #coronavirus #allclear #thankful #familyfirst #thankyougod