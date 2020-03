Coronavirus dejó a Atlanta luciendo como póster de The Walking Dead

So I asked my old college mate, that lives in Atlanta, to try and reproduce this iconic promo photo from s1.

With there being no Atlanta traffic due to the pandemic, he went to Jackson St Bridge and took this for me today.

Creepy.

Credit: Lori Kristen.#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GNiclcedfg

