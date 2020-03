Despensas para aquellos con dificultades durante la pandemia en Osceola

Photos from the Council On Aging's drive-thru food pickup event at @OHP_Venues. About 500 families today received free food.

Strong community partners who make events like this happen, in a well-organized manner, are a big part of how @OsceolaCountyFl will get through #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kykfpYyouz

— OsceolaEOC (@OsceolaEOC) March 26, 2020