El crimen en la ciudad de San Diego disminuye tras pandemia

Good Morning San Diego!! 🌈❗❗

We get it, being away from your favorite trails, beaches & parks is no fun. For a short time we have to come together & sacrifice to help stem the tide of COVID-19.

Take heart! It won't last forever! "Our strength will grow through community." pic.twitter.com/8wxHStCxGJ

— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 26, 2020