Enfermeras en San Diego protestan a falta de equipo médico tras COVID-19

Monica Rizo, RN is taking care of patients who are #COVID19 positive, and she is asking for help.

Patients need nurses now more than ever, and nurses WANT to care for these patients but we need the PPE necessary to prevent the spread of this virus. #ProtectNurses now! pic.twitter.com/3MguPCfG14

— NationalNursesUnited (@NationalNurses) March 27, 2020