Repartidor de FedEx encuentra gesto de agradecimiento y lo hace viral

WE NEED MORE OF THIS!!! So. I'm a courier. I deliver to so many types of places everyday. Businesses, houses, apartments, hospitals, you name it, I'll deliver. This house I just left had this box on the porch. So thoughtful. So caring. In a time when people are panicking an hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away. We need waaaaay more of this. Everyone needs to see this…. PS, I didn't need anything, so I didn't take anything. That's how we also need to be.