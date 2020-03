Murió un bebé diagnosticado con Coronavirus en Illinois

View this post on Instagram

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday that an infant who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, the youngest person in the country believed to have succumbed to the illness. "I want everyone to take covid-19 serious. If you haven't been paying attention, maybe this is your wake-up call," Illinois public health chief Ngozi Ezike said. "People of all ages and people, even healthy, will and have contracted the virus and can develop serious illness, including death." An autopsy will determine whether the virus caused the death, state officials said. No other details were announced.