Se necesitan con urgencia donaciones de sangre en Colorado

As blood drives cancel, we still need your help to ensure patients get the blood products they need.

Schedule your appointment to donate days or weeks ahead to optimize your experience and help ensure patient needs can be met: (303) 363-2300 or https://t.co/Jbq3pYNZFb pic.twitter.com/2a6HDtocxp

— Vitalant – Colorado (@VitalantCO) March 30, 2020