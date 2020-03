Manifestarán para exigir el cierre del centro de detención en Otay Mesa

3/@IC4ij & @CIYJA in California are targeting ICE Field Director, David Marin, who oversees the Adelanto ICE Processing Center – a for-profit detention center that ICE is attempting to expand despite community opposition. Make a call now! #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/SV8knvPHNq

— Detention Watch (DWN) (@DetentionWatch) March 30, 2020