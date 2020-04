Patrulla Fronteriza descubre “pseudo narco-zoológico” en Mercedes

INTERESTING DISCOVERY: A pseudo-narco zoo is shutdown in the mid-valley. #RGV BP agents assisted federal and state agencies to seize numerous exotics. A Bengal tiger, emus, llamas, porcupines, and a kinkajou were turned over to Texas zoos for proper medical care and placement. pic.twitter.com/oajHvubDtO

— Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPDepChiefRGV) April 2, 2020